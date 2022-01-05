Sebastian Gorka Sues to Block Jan. 6 Subpoena of His Phone Records

The Jan. 6 select committee is seeking to subpoena the phone records for conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka, a move he is suing to block, he said in a statement.

"Last night, my lawyer filed these documents in D.C. District Court against Nancy Pelosi's illegally constituted Jan. 6 committee's subpoena of my phone records, which is in contravention of my 1st and 4th Amendment constitutional rights," Gorka wrote in a statement on his website Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed by Dhillon Law Group lawyers David Warrington and Michael Columbo.

"Dr. Sebastian Gorka comes to this court as a private citizen seeking relief from his political adversaries' abuse of Congressional power to intimidate and stifle his political speech," the complaint read. "Under the cover of its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, the Select Committee abused its power by unlawfully subpoenaing a cell phone service provider to produce the call records of Dr. Gorka, the host of a political radio show.

"Unlike other targets, the committee has not asked Dr. Gorka to answer any questions or to produce any documents, nor does he have any information to provide."

The subpoena for Gorka's Verizon phone records include Nov. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021, and they were to be turned over by Dec. 31, 2021, Politico reported.

"Dr. Gorka was not a member or leader of any organization that sponsored any events on January 6, and was not present at the Capitol on that day," Gorka's lawsuit read.

The Jan. 6 committee, led by seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans, is attempting to work fast to complete their report on the storming of the Capitol by the summer, so it can be presented to the public before the midterm election campaigns.