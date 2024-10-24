House Judiciary: 1M Illegals Benefited From Biden-Harris 'Quiet Amnesty'

The Biden-Harris administration has used administrative "maneuvering" in immigration court proceedings to allow nearly 1 million illegal aliens to remain in the U.S. indefinitely, according to a report released Thursday by the House Judiciary Committee.

"Through administrative maneuvering at both the Justice Department and DHS, the Biden-Harris administration has already ensured that nearly 1 million illegal aliens can remain in the United States without the possibility of deportation — and that trend shows no sign of stopping," according to the report titled "Quiet Amnesty: How the Biden-Harris administration used the nation's immigration courts to advance an open-borders agenda."

"Instead of actually adjudicating illegal aliens' cases based on the merits of aliens' claims for relief — such as whether an alien has a valid and successful asylum claim — immigration judges under the Biden-Harris administration have been tasked with rubberstamping case dismissals, case closures, and case terminations, all of which allow illegal aliens to remain in the United States without immigration consequences," it added. "This sort of quiet amnesty has become a staple of the Biden-Harris administration's immigration courts."

Over 700,000 illegal immigrants have had their cases dismissed, terminated, or administratively closed, allowing them to stay in the U.S. indefinitely without facing immigration consequences.

Additionally, the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), which houses the nation’s immigration courts, reported 109,089 cases as "not adjudicated" in Fiscal Year 2023, meaning those cases were deemed "completed" but were largely terminated or dismissed and not adjudicated on the merits of the underlying claim.

The DHS failed to file necessary documentation for an additional 200,000 cases, according to the report.