Border Patrol Agents: Biden-Harris Trying to Hide Migrants

With Election Day less than two weeks away, Border Patrol agents say the Biden-Harris administration is more focused on the "optics" of the southern border crisis than actually solving the illegal immigration problem.

Department of Homeland Security sources told the New York Post that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been ordered to accelerate deportations and Border Patrol agents are transporting migrants by bus and plane from San Diego — where their numbers are double what they were at the start of the Biden-Harris administration — to border towns in Texas and Arizona, which have smaller migrant populations.

In a post on X, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond said the move was a "blatant attempt" by the federal government to "protect their image before the election."

"Every day, numerous buses are now driving illegal immigrants from San Diego to Yuma, Arizona, where they are flown across the country," Desmond wrote. "Additionally, 3 to 4 planes a week are flying illegal immigrants from San Diego to McAllen, Texas, where facilities are not full."

In another post, Desmond accuses the Biden-Harris administration of being more concerned about its image than about preventing illegal aliens from entering the United States.

"This isn't about securing the border for the Feds — it's about optics," he said.

The Homeland Security sources told the Post that Border Patrol had more than 1,200 illegal immigrants in custody in a single day last week in San Diego's migrant holding facilities. These detainment centers are designed to hold 1,000 people, putting the facility at 122% capacity.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border security measures have resulted in just 19% capacity at migrant detention facilities in the Rio Grande Valley. Border Patrol sources told the Post that facilities in Yuma, Arizona, are at 51% capacity.

While the buses and flights to Texas and Arizona have been operating for months, both the frequency of the transports and the number of migrants being moved have increased in an effort to prevent immigration officials from releasing migrants on the streets of San Diego, the DHS sources said.

"They don't want street releases because it will look negative on [Vice President] Kamala Harris," a source told the Post. "All San Diego NGOs [non-governmental organizations] are at full capacity and cannot take any more."

With the presidential election just days away, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told the Post that the Biden-Harris administration "continues to move people around to minimize the optics of an open border."

According to an ICE source who spoke with the Post, the agency had more than 38,000 migrants in custody as of Monday. The source said the agency is facing pressure from the White House to conceal the full extent of the problem.

"The Biden administration is pressuring ICE days out from Election Day to ramp up removals," the source said. "The administration wants to send a message to swing voters that they are strong and serious about border security and immigration enforcement."

Newsmax has reached out to DHS for comment.