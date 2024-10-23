Harris: Immigration Plan Needs Citizenship Pathway

Vice President Kamala Harris told Telemundo that the U.S. needs an immigration policy that includes a pathway to citizenship.

In his interview with Harris, Telemundo host Julio Vaqueiro said he asked Harris if former President Donald Trump won the argument on immigration.

"She's defending the bipartisan bill that includes more resources to secure the border, even shutting down the border and closing loopholes around asylum," Vaqueiro said in a preview of the interview on MSNBC's "José Díaz-Balart Reports." "Those are policies that President Trump defended when he was the president."

Harris said America was a country that was built on immigrants and said she doesn't support mass deportation, which Trump has vowed to enact if he's elected.

"We need smart, humane immigration policy in America that includes a pathway to citizenship, putting more resources at the border in terms of security," Harris said.