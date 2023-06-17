Trump: 'Fake Indictment' a Cover-Up for Biden Bribery

President Joe Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, assigned special counsel Jack Smith to investigate his political rival, and former President Donald Trump said that was not by coincidence and neither was the timing of the "fake indictment."

"CROOKED JOE BIDEN pressed deranged Jack Smith to do this FAKE INDICTMENT on me in order to take the pressure off the fact that they caught Joe Biden stealing FIVE MILLION DOLLARS, and that's just the beginning!" Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social, along with a video sharing the same message.

Trump's post was accompanied by campaign statements further denouncing the "election interference" as an election meddling scheme.

"Thank you very much to Hugh Hewitt — 100% true, this is all about election interference by the communist misfits and thugs, but we will win big!" the Trump campaign wrote in a statement Saturday.

That statement linked to a Hewitt op-ed in The Washington Post, denouncing the timing of the indictment with the upcoming presidential election and saying Garland has to come forward to answer concerning questions, including conflicts of interest.

"This case seems certain to drip into every day of this election cycle," Hewitt concluded. "That's why the country needs to hear from Garland.

"Why the Justice Department dawdled so long in bringing its expansive charges just as the 2024 election season gets underway is deeply puzzling.

"I've always dismissed conspiracy theorists and pushed back on 'deep state' paranoia, while defending the great majority of professionals working at the FBI and elsewhere in the Justice Department. But this sequence of events has painted both the FBI and DOJ a deep blue in the eyes of red America. That's going to be very difficult to undo."

The Trump campaign also noted Smith has a sketchy history of alleged prosecutorial abuse.

"Smith is a sick and deranged sleazebag," a Saturday statement read.

And, the Republican in name only (RINO) senators under anti-Trump Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are seemingly unwilling to come to the former president's defense publicly, another Trump campaign statement lamented Saturday.

"Thank you Jeffrey!" Trump's campaign wrote, referring to an American Spectator column by Jeffrey Lord. "McConnell and RINO Republicans are a disaster for the Republican Party. In the end, they will meet their fate — the voters are watching, and not happy!"