Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Biden 'Governs by Dictate'

This week's arrest of former President Donald Trump shows the abuse of justice against a political opponent that dictatorships would envy, Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax.

"The most important historical point that emerges from this is this is probably the most complete destruction of the Department of Justice as an instrument of justice in the history of this country," Giuliani told "Saturday Report." "No attorney general, no president, including Watergate, have ever taken it over quite the way these people have.

"You can't really tell the difference between the FBI, the Justice Department, and the state police in East Germany or Nazi Germany or Soviet Russia right now, or in China."

While House Republicans are exposing allegations of up to $30 million received by the Biden family from foreign influence peddling schemes, President Joe Biden has brought the full force of the federal government down on his chief political rival.

"They work at the behest of the dictator," Giuliani told host Rita Cosby.

"And Biden, by the way, you know, governs by dictate. He's been reversed by the Supreme Court three or four times. They basically are protecting him in what is probably the largest scandal in the history of this country, without any doubt.

"There's no president that I can think of that had remotely the criminal career that this president has had." Unfortunately, Giuliani added, no one listened to him about it before Biden was elected.

"I know it chapter and verse, and I've known it and been living with it for four years," he continued. "I'm so glad to see it's finally getting out to the American people and somewhat frustrated with the fact that I put a lot of this out three years ago."

When he was president, Trump tasked Giuliani with investigating Ukraine corruption related to Biden. Giuliani attempted to share with the world allegations of Biden bribery schemes.

"I've always believed we would get to the bottom of this," Giuliani told Cosby. "I didn't know when, but I have an ultimate confidence in justice. I think the vast majority of Americans when informed of what's going on "if they can be broken of the brainwashing that they've been subjected to "they would be outraged at what happened."

"They've taken our country away. The Biden regime has taken our country away."

