Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems 'Crying Wolf' With Indictment

Words like "indictment" and "impeachment" have been overused by Democrats against former President Donald Trump to the point that now they seem like a "boy crying wolf," and now, "every time they try, it has less and less impact," political strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

"It's very hard to knock him," Morris, the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," said on "Saturday Report." "Words like 'indictment' and 'impeachment' have lost a lot of their credibility because the Democrats have overused them. Republicans, too, but those words no longer mean what they used to mean."

Morris noted he did a poll this past Monday night, just before Trump's federal arraignment on Tuesday, and it showed that the charges have "no impact on the vote," which he admitted surprised him.

"It is shocking how Trump remains in control of this primary," said Morris, adding that Republican primary voters see the indictment as being more about politics than allegedly serious crimes.

He said he also polled the voters about contentions from "RINO [Republican in name only] politicians" who are questioning why there should be a nominee with the "kind of baggage" Trump has, even if he's determined to be innocent.

"The voters rejected that idea by 2-to-1," said Morris.

Several also agreed that President Joe Biden's campaign will go after any GOP nominee if Trump isn't chosen, and "at the end, they would have baggage, too," said Morris.

Meanwhile, Biden is doing his first official campaign event in Pennsylvania on Saturday, coming at a time when Trump's campaign reportedly has brought in at least $7 million after his indictment was announced.

But Morris said that with the candidates appearing so much in the media, he doesn't think paid advertising in the presidential race will have the same impact as it does in races on the local level or those for governor or the Senate.

Still, the rising donations are "like a tracking poll" and a "very good indication of support" for Trump.

"That's heartening and I think it means a lot to him," said Morris. "But don't count on the money being very important. Donald Trump can get all the publicity he wants for free and say whatever he wants, and even the media will tend to cover it."

