First Lady Melania Trump to Ring NYSE Bell Jan. 28

First lady Melania Trump will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 28, marking the official start of trading for the day.

The appearance was confirmed by the Office of the First Lady at the White House, which said that Trump will attend the ceremony following an "impactful first year of leadership" in the Trump administration's second term.

Ringing the NYSE bell is a long-standing tradition that places guests at the center of the historic exchange in lower Manhattan.

The daily ceremony, broadcast live to audiences around the world, signals the opening of markets at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Trump's visit comes as her husband's administration continues to emphasize economic growth, American business leadership and confidence in U.S. markets.

Senior administration officials have pointed to Wall Street stability and investor optimism as key indicators of the broader economic outlook.

The first lady's presence also underscores her growing public role during President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

While she has maintained a focused and selective schedule, Melania Trump has periodically stepped into high-profile moments tied to national culture and economic life.

The New York Stock Exchange has frequently hosted prominent figures, including presidents, Cabinet members, business leaders, and international dignitaries.

Melania Trump has previously supported initiatives centered on children, families, and civic pride, and her NYSE appearance adds to a series of public engagements early in the new term.

The bell-ringing also coincides with heightened interest in the first lady beyond Washington, D.C.

Her new movie, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and titled "Melania," is set to hit theaters Jan. 30, adding another high-visibility moment to an already busy week.

In a statement describing the project's focus, Melania Trump said the film captures "the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential inauguration," promising audiences "a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy" on her "journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America."

The 104-minute feature film is set to be released in theaters across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, among other markets.

People reported that Amazon purchased the film rights for $40 million.

Melania Trump previously visited the stock exchange during her initial tenure as first lady, when she joined students to ring the opening bell in a Be Best-themed event.

The timing gives Melania Trump a rare one-two punch of publicity: a Wall Street moment on Wednesday followed immediately by a film rollout as the movie hits theaters Friday.