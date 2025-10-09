Melania Trump Documentary Gets Release Date

An Amazon MGM Studios documentary about first lady Melania Trump will be released next year.

The studio announced it will release the film in theaters in the U.S. and select territories overseas on Jan. 30, 2026.

The film will stream on Prime Video at a later date.

The documentary is directed by Brett Ratner, who directed the "Rush Hour" series and "X-Men: The Last Stand," among other Hollywood hits, and reportedly produced the film with Trump's full participation.

The film will be accompanied by a three-part docuseries.

Amazon MGM Studios posted an image of Trump staring out a car window onto an airfield along with its announcement: "Amazon MGM Studios will release 'MELANIA' exclusively in theaters on Friday, January 30 in the U.S. and select territories overseas.

"'MELANIA' offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration — through the eyes of the First Lady-elect herself.

"Step inside Melania Trump's world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and reenters public life with her family," the post continued.

"With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, 'MELANIA' showcases Mrs. Trump's return to one of the world's most powerful roles."

Filming on the documentary began in December, a month after President Donald Trump was elected to a second term.

The first lady is one of the executive producers on the film.

Her memoir, "Melania," was released last year and became an instant bestseller.