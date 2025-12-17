Melania Trump Doc Hits Theaters Jan. 30

A documentary about first lady Melania Trump as she and her husband prepared to move into the White House for a second time will hit theaters next month.

The first lady announced Wednesday on X that "MELANIA" will be "exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026," marking a major new media push centered on the historic transition period leading into President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/n2kloQ4JwW — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 17, 2025

In a statement describing the project's scope, Melania Trump said the film captures "the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential inauguration," promising audiences "a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy" on her "journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America."

The newly released trailer underscores the film's focus on the compressed, high-stakes transition window. Scenes shift from inauguration imagery to preparations and private moments spanning Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago, and Washington.

The trailer concludes with Slovenia-born Melania taking a call from her husband, while sitting in a gilded, high-rise office.

"Hi Mr. President, congratulations!" she says.

"Did you watch it?" Donald Trump asks her over the phone, to which Melania replies, "I did not, yeah, I will see it on the news."

The 104-minute feature is set for theaters across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, among other markets.

Amazon reportedly purchased the film rights for $40 million, according to People.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos "took a personal interest" in the documentary, which the New York Post reported helped him fortify his relationship with the Trumps.

Newsmax previously reported the documentary was executive produced by Fernando Sulichin and Mrs. Trump, with Brett Ratner attached to direct.

The first lady is offering something rare in modern politics — direct access to a pivotal moment without the familiar mainstream media commentary.

The documentary will give viewers a chance to see the Trump family's return to the White House through Melania Trump's eyes rather than through the press corps' talking points.