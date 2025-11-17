Dr. Oz to Newsmax: 'Over 4 Million' Fraudulently on ACA

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, told Newsmax that the Affordable Care Act is rife with fraud.

Oz told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Monday, "We believe there are over 4 million people, alleged people, getting benefits on the Obamacare system who do not exist or weren't supposed to get the benefits."

That, said Oz, is astronomical. "That's a lot of money. Full fare, we're paying for insurance for 4 million people who don't even know they have insurance."

His estimated number of fraud cases is up substantially from a Trump administration report in mid-July.

"A recent analysis of 2024 enrollment data identified 2.8 million Americans either enrolled in Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program in multiple states or simultaneously enrolled in both Medicaid/CHIP and a subsidized Affordable Care Act exchange plan."

Oz blames Democrats for the problems. "When the original ACA was created, there were problems with it, which, for good or for bad, they were sort of muddling through until COVID.

"And when COVID hit, the Democrats addressed those problems by throwing money at the issue, which they only were willing to do until now, because they knew what they were doing didn't make sense."

Oz said the result is a big financial windfall for thieves. "Because of these ill-designed moves, it has led to immense fraud in the system."

While government investigators address the systemic fraud, Oz said he is focused on overall spending for healthcare in America. "Look at healthcare costs in general. They're increasing 8 to 9% this year. That's a lot more than inflation. The GDP can't keep up with that."

But new systems and procedures now under review, he said, will help change the story. "We're going to become a large healthcare system with a small country attached. So let's get ahead of this."

He expanded on that, saying, "We do have big ideas there, but it's a mix. You have to reduce the actual cost of care while you come up with better ways of paying for the care that you're offering."

President Donald Trump floated a potential healthcare compromise during the federal government shutdown, suggesting Republicans redirect federal money currently goes to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act and give it to individuals.

"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER HEALTHCARE, and have money left over," Trump wrote in a social media post.

