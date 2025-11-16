WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mehmet oz | aca | subsidies

Dr. Oz: Discussions Being Held to Extend ACA Subsidies

By    |   Sunday, 16 November 2025 04:34 PM EST

The Trump administration is holding "discussions" on extending subsidies offered under the Affordable Care Act, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"There are discussions around extending the subsidies if we deal with the fraud, waste, and abuse that, right now, is paralyzing the system. There are ways of using our money wisely by putting it in the pockets of Americans," Oz said.

The enhanced ACA subsidies, which were passed during the COVID pandemic, were the major stumbling block during the government shutdown. Democrats demanded their extension before reopening the government, but did not succeed.

"The big question is this: How do we insure people, but make it sustainable?" Oz said. "I'm passionate about this. I'm a heart surgeon. I want people having coverage when they come to see me for lifesaving heart surgery, or else I'm fearful they won't get that care.

"But how do we do it in a way that makes the program sustainable for decades to come so we don't fight this battle every single year?"

He said that "there are many ideas out there," adding that, "I promise you, the president is laser-focused on this. It's the main thing I talk with him about. Congress as well is all over this."

Oz emphasized that "at the same time we figure out how to pay for this program, we have got to figure out how to drop the costs of the program. That's why things like the most favored nation drug pricing are so critical.

"If we don't take proactive stances, as the president has done, to push down the prices of healthcare, no matter how much money you throw at these systems, it's never going to be enough."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Trump administration is holding "discussions" on extending subsidies offered under the Affordable Care Act, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.
mehmet oz, aca, subsidies
297
2025-34-16
Sunday, 16 November 2025 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved