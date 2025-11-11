WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Must Get Serious on Why Healthcare Is So Expensive

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 06:32 PM EST

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday the Affordable Care Act has done nothing but make insurance companies richer as healthcare costs continue to skyrocket.

"Obamacare was written by insurance companies for insurance companies," Murphy said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Murphy said only 80% of Obamacare premium costs go toward healthcare costs while 20% goes toward administrative costs and to profit.

"That's absurd," Murphy said. "That number should be at least 90%, 92%."

The North Carolina congressman noted there are more than six million people enrolled in Obamacare that have never filed a medical claim.

"These are sham people," Murphy said. "They're not healthy people that have never filed a claim."

"The checks go directly from the federal government to insurance company profits," Murphy continued. "Until this nation gets real about the out-of-control insurance industry, we will not have affordable healthcare in this country."

Murphy called it a "perverse system" where health insurance executives earn tens of millions of dollars as administrative costs continue to increase on the backs of Obamacare subsidies.

"Until we get serious as to why healthcare costs so much, we're not going to be able to fix the problem," Murphy said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


