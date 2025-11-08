WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | truth social | healthcare money

Trump Urges Lawmakers to Give ACA Funds 'Directly to the People'

Saturday, 08 November 2025 10:24 AM EST

President Donald Trump on Saturday floated a potential compromise amid the impasse over the U.S. government shutdown, urging Republicans to redirect federal money that currently goes to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act and give it to individuals.

"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over," Trump wrote in a social media post.

"In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare," he added, without offering further details.

Trump's comments on Truth Social came just hours before the U.S. Senate was set to reconvene at noon after rejecting legislation on Friday that would have resumed paychecks for hundreds of thousands of federal workers during the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Lawmakers remained at odds over how to reopen the government.

Democrats want a funding bill to include healthcare subsidies that are due to expire for 24 million Americans at year's end, but Republicans say Congress must first pass a funding bill without strings attached and allow the government to reopen before tackling other issues.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's post.

Representatives for U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump on Saturday floated a potential compromise amid the impasse over the U.S. government shutdown, urging Republicans to redirect federal money that currently goes to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act and give it to individuals.
donald trump, truth social, healthcare money
270
2025-24-08
Saturday, 08 November 2025 10:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved