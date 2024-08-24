Massachusetts Towns Set Curfew to Curb Virus Outbreak

Four towns in Massachusetts have issued a voluntary evening curfew to protect residents from the potentially deadly Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, following the state's first confirmed human case since 2020, according to the New York Post.

Officials in Douglas, Oxford, Sutton, and Webster are urging residents to observe a voluntary evening lockdown to prevent the spread of the rare but potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease.

On Wednesday, Oxford's Board of Health voted to recommend that residents stay indoors after 6 p.m., effective immediately and continuing through Sept. 30. From Oct. 1, the advisory suggests remaining indoors after 5 p.m. until the first hard frost.

From dusk to dawn are the peak times for mosquito activity.

The public health advisory designates the four towns as a "critical risk" for the virus.

"It is the Board of Health's responsibility to protect the public health, and we take EEE very seriously, and we are strongly encouraging residents to follow these recommendations due to the severity of EEE and the fact that it is in our community," an Oxford spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Fox News Digital.

"So far this year in Massachusetts, there has only been one human case of EEE, but throughout the state, mosquitoes have tested positive for EEE."

Though the lockdown is voluntary, residents are encouraged to comply to mitigate the risk. The town has stated that no enforcement measures will be taken against those who choose not to adhere to the advisory.

Residents wishing to use town fields during the recommended lockdown hours must provide proof of insurance and sign an indemnification form.

"We want to educate our residents about EEE and the seriousness of the illness and make them aware of the risk," the statement continued.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is a "rare but serious disease" with only a few cases reported in the United States each year, primarily in Eastern and Gulf Coast states.

Symptoms typically appear five to 10 days after infection and may include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, and neurological signs such as seizures and behavioral changes. The disease has a fatality rate of around 30% and can result in long-term neurological damage.

While the evening lockdowns aim to reduce exposure, experts suggest additional preventive measures, such as educating the public on the use of mosquito repellents and community spraying efforts to decrease mosquito populations.

Currently, there is no vaccine for the virus, and prevention relies on avoiding mosquito bites.