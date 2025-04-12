WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: restaurant | owner | detained | ice

NJ Restaurant Owner Detained by ICE, Charged with Espionage

By    |   Saturday, 12 April 2025 05:51 PM EDT

The owner of a New Jersey sushi restaurant was arrested last month by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement after being convicted of spying for China.

Ming Xi Zhang, 61, was arrested on March 24 in Newark and placed in an ICE detention center. Known to many area residents as Sushi John, Zhang was the owner of YaYa Noodles.

ICE says he legally entered the U.S. in 2000 but later “violated the terms of his lawful admission” by pleading guilty four years ago to a federal charge of acting as an unregistered foreign agent of China, for which he remains on probation, without notifying the U.S. Attorney General.

“Any illegal alien conducting activities related to espionage, sabotage or export control against the United States is subject to deportation,” said ICE Newark Field Office Director John Tsoukaris.

His arrest comes as ICE ramps up deportations of illegal immigrants.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

