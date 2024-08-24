WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fauci | west | nile | virus

Fauci Recovering at Home from West Nile Virus

By    |   Saturday, 24 August 2024 09:39 AM EDT

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the retired director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is recovering at home after he was hospitalized with West Nile virus, a disease spread through the bite of infected mosquitos. 

A spokesperson said Fauci, 83, is expected to recover fully from the illness, CNN reported Saturday. 

There was no indication about how long Fauci, who became a household name during the COVID pandemic as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, was in the hospital. 

Fauci also served as ​​chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden. He retired from public service in December 2022. 

According to health experts, about 1,000 Americans end up in the hospital every year after contracting severe versions of the West Nile virus. 

On average, another 1,500 people are diagnosed with the disease every year, but experts estimate that up to 80% of infections are not diagnosed. 

Most cases of the disease, which causes a rash and flu-like symptoms, are mild, but in rare cases, about one out of 150, the virus will invade the brain and nervous system, which can lead to swelling or damage of the brain or death.

About 100 people a year die in the United States from West Nile virus. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for the disease, which generally strikes in August and September. 

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 216 cases have been reported this year in 33 states, as of Aug. 20. Of those, 142 were neuroinvasive, or affected the brain. 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the retired director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is recovering at home after he was hospitalized with West Nile virus, a disease spread through the bite of infected mosquitos.
fauci, west, nile, virus
257
2024-39-24
Saturday, 24 August 2024 09:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved