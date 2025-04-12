WATCH TV LIVE

Feds: Teen Accused of Killing Parents Plotted to Assassinate Trump

By    |   Saturday, 12 April 2025 05:53 PM EDT

A Wisconsin teen behind bars on charges that he allegedly killed his parents is being investigated by federal authorities to determine if the slayings were carried out so he could "obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary" to assassinate President Donald Trump and overthrow the U.S. government.

Investigators are pursuing charges of conspiracy, presidential assassination, and use of weapons of mass destruction against Nikita Casap, 17, reports ABC News

Casap was arrested in March on two state charges of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse, Waukesha County, Wisconsin authorities said. Additional charges include the theft of property of over $10,000 and the misappropriation of identification to obtain money. 

The suspect appeared in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on the state charges. He has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled for another court appearance in Waukesha County on May 7.

Casap's stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51, and his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, were found dead in their home on March 1 by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. 

According to the department, it issued a warrant and found materials on the teen's phone related to "The Order of Nine Angles,"  described as "a network of individuals holding new-Nazi racially motivated extremist views."

Federal court documents show that the FBI reviewed documents the teen allegedly wrote calling for Trump's assassination and the start of a revolution "to save the white race."

The writings also allegedly show images of Adolf Hitler and the text "HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY," the court records show. 

"He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the United States. And he paid for, at least in part, a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack," investigators reported in their federal affidavit.

They also alleged that other, unnamed parties "appear to have been aware of his plan and action and to have provided assistance to Casap in carrying them out."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

