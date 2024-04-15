Officials: Marines at Mar-a-Lago Had No Connection to Trump

A photo of four uniformed Marines posing at Mar-a-Lago that went viral didn't happen at a political fundraiser and had no connection with former President Donald Trump or his White House bid, the service announced.

In a statement on X, the service said the Marines — reserve members of the 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company — were at Mar-a-Lago on April 11 as part of a color guard for an event hosted by the Grey Team, a nonprofit aimed at preventing military suicides.

“The request was reviewed by Marine Forces Reserve Community Relations and deemed eligible for support,” the service stated. “The event was open to the public and helped raise awareness about military and veteran suicides. The event was neither a political fundraiser, nor was the 45th President of the United States in attendance.”

Military Times noted Mar-a-Lago — a hub for Trump's campaign operations — often hosts nonpolitical events as well.

Though the Marines were approved to participate in the Grey Team event, photos of people posing with them raised worries the Marines may have violated Department of Defense rules about participation in political events, the outlet reported.

According to Marine Times, using uniformed service members to support nonprofit fundraisers and other big events is common — though they require a review by senior leaders.

DOD rules ban service members from appearing in uniform at rallies, protests, or other political events where they could appear to be representing the armed services.

Last month, the National Guard investigated after a Texas adjutant general ran afoul of military politicking rules by appearing in uniform alongside Trump during a campaign event at the southern border, Military Times reported.

Pentagon leaders in 2020 updated rules on participating in political events.