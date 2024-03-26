Rasmussen Poll: Biden Seen as Weak Military Leader

As America becomes tangentially involved in more conflicts around the world and the U.S. armed forces continue to miss recruitment goals, a majority of likely voters do not view President Joe Biden as a strong leader of the military, according to a new poll from Rasmussen, released Tuesday.

A total of 53% of likely voters said President Joe Biden was a weak commander in chief compared to most recent presidents. Only 24% said Biden was a stronger commander in chief and 20% viewed him about the same as other presidents.

In December, appearing before Congress, Army Maj. Gen. Johnny K. Davis called the current military recruitment situation "one of the toughest" he’s seen in over three decades. While experts differed on the cause of the shortfall, the overall sentiment with voters was that the military is in trouble; 76% of likely voters were concerned that recruiting problems could affect the readiness of the U.S. military, while 22% were not concerned.

More Republicans (55%) than Democrats (30%) were very concerned that the recruitment shortfall the military is facing will affect battlefield readiness.

The phone and online survey of 1,114 likely U.S. voters was conducted on March 18-20 with a sampling error of 3 percentage points.