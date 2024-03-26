×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | recruitment | military

Rasmussen Poll: Biden Seen as Weak Military Leader

By    |   Tuesday, 26 March 2024 03:07 PM EDT

As America becomes tangentially involved in more conflicts around the world and the U.S. armed forces continue to miss recruitment goals, a majority of likely voters do not view President Joe Biden as a strong leader of the military, according to a new poll from Rasmussen, released Tuesday.

A total of 53% of likely voters said President Joe Biden was a weak commander in chief compared to most recent presidents. Only 24% said Biden was a stronger commander in chief and 20% viewed him about the same as other presidents.

In December, appearing before Congress, Army Maj. Gen. Johnny K. Davis called the current military recruitment situation "one of the toughest" he’s seen in over three decades. While experts differed on the cause of the shortfall, the overall sentiment with voters was that the military is in trouble; 76% of likely voters were concerned that recruiting problems could affect the readiness of the U.S. military, while 22% were not concerned.

More Republicans (55%) than Democrats (30%) were very concerned that the recruitment shortfall the military is facing will affect battlefield readiness. 

The phone and online survey of 1,114 likely U.S. voters was conducted on March 18-20 with a sampling error of 3 percentage points.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As America becomes tangentially involved in more conflicts around the world and the U.S. armed forces continue to miss recruitment goals, a majority of likely voters do not view President Joe Biden as a strong leader of the military.
donald trump, joe biden, recruitment, military
204
2024-07-26
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 03:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved