LA Mayor Bass Now Offering Cash Cards to Illegals

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, has announced that cash cards will soon be available for illegal aliens facing financial problems following Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the mayor announced the cash cards on Friday during a press conference held shortly after she signed an executive directive that, according to the mayor's office, "expands access to resources for impacted families" living in the city.

Bass' directive instructs Los Angeles city departments to do everything possible to support city residents against immigration enforcement. Bass said in a release that she opposes the "unlawful and chaotic raids and will continue to do all that I can to defend the rights of the people of Los Angeles."

Bass told reporters that ICE enforcement operations around the city have chilled the normal day-to-day activities of many of the city's residents.

"You have people who don't want to leave their homes, who are not going to work, and they are in need of cash," she said.

The mayor said the cash cards for those in need of help could be available within a week and will be distributed by immigrant rights groups, including the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. She said the cards would be preloaded with a "couple hundred" dollars and that the money was coming from donors.

The city has been at odds with the Trump administration over ICE enforcement actions, including sweeps of public areas.

The uproar over those events in June helped fuel rioting that caused President Donald Trump to order the National Guard into action to curb the violence. Damage estimates following the riots came close to $20 million.

The Trump administration sued the city over its sanctuary city policies, claiming they inhibit lawful immigration enforcement actions of ICE and other departments. The city has joined a suit against the administration claiming immigration enforcement is "unlawful."

Opposition to immigration enforcement actions in California continues.

Protesters on Thursday clashed with government agents at a marijuana processing farm in Camarillo. The Justice Department posted a reward offer of $50,000 for help locating a man who appeared to shoot at agents during the melee.

Gov. Gavin Newsom got involved in a back-and-forth on social media with U.S. Customs and Border Protection about the event. Newsom posted about "children crying on the phone" over the raid, while a CBP post countered that "10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility — all illegal aliens."