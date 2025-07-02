LA Groups Sue to Stop 'Unconstitutional' Immigration Raids

Immigrant rights groups filed suit on Wednesday seeking to block the Trump administration's "ongoing pattern and practice of flouting the Constitution and federal law" during immigration raids in the Los Angeles area — including racial profiling, warrantless arrests, and denying access to counsel to people held in a "dungeonlike" facility, The New York Times reported.

The lawsuit describes the region as "under siege" by agents carrying out "indiscriminate immigration raids flooding street corners, bus stops, parking lots, agricultural sites [and] day laborer corners."

Mohammad Tajsar, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, a group which is one of the litigants in the case, told the Los Angeles Times that "these guys are popping up, rampant all over the city, just taking people randomly, and we want that particular practice to end."

The other litigants include Public Counsel, the Immigrant Rights Clinic at the University of California, Irvine's law school and private law firms, The New York Times reported.

"Individuals with brown skin are approached or pulled aside by unidentified federal agents, suddenly and with a show of force, and made to answer questions about who they are and where they are from," the complaint said, adding that many of them are menial workers described as "the lifeblood of communities across Southern California."

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin called the accusations "disgusting and categorically false" in an emailed response.

"These type of smears are designed to demonize and villainize our brave ICE law enforcement," she said. "This kind of garbage has led to a more than 700% increase in the assaults on enforcement officers." The department has reiterated that its policies are legal and that its agents strictly follow the law. Trump promised during his election campaign that deportations would focus on criminals living unlawfully in the U.S. But arrests of immigrants without criminal history have increased significantly in the past month since Stephen Miller, the White House official steering immigration policy, demanded 3,000 arrests per day. The lawsuit, which includes five named immigrants as plaintiffs, said that the Los Angeles area has been "under siege" as the administration attempts to achieve the new quota and claims that most of the "individuals stopped and arrested in the raids have not been targeted in any meaningful sense of the word at all, except on the basis of their skin color and occupation." The suit said that immigrants have been detained for extended periods in "dungeonlike" facilities, such as a basement intended for brief stays solely for intake, The New York Times reported. On Monday, the Trump administration sued Los Angeles over its sanctuary policy, stating that it is unconstitutional and hinders federal immigration enforcement. That lawsuit also claims that the city's sanctuary status fueled unrest, which necessitated the deployment of the National Guard and U.S. Marines.