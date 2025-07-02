WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: los angeles | immigrant raids | immigration | ice | trump | civil liberties

LA Groups Sue to Stop 'Unconstitutional' Immigration Raids

By    |   Wednesday, 02 July 2025 02:47 PM EDT

Immigrant rights groups filed suit on Wednesday seeking to block the Trump administration's "ongoing pattern and practice of flouting the Constitution and federal law" during immigration raids in the Los Angeles area — including racial profiling, warrantless arrests, and denying access to counsel to people held in a "dungeonlike" facility, The New York Times reported.

The lawsuit describes the region as "under siege" by agents carrying out "indiscriminate immigration raids flooding street corners, bus stops, parking lots, agricultural sites [and] day laborer corners."

Mohammad Tajsar, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, a group which is one of the litigants in the case, told the Los Angeles Times that "these guys are popping up, rampant all over the city, just taking people randomly, and we want that particular practice to end."

The other litigants include Public Counsel, the Immigrant Rights Clinic at the University of California, Irvine's law school and private law firms, The New York Times reported.

"Individuals with brown skin are approached or pulled aside by unidentified federal agents, suddenly and with a show of force, and made to answer questions about who they are and where they are from," the complaint said, adding that many of them are menial workers described as "the lifeblood of communities across Southern California."

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin called the accusations "disgusting and categorically false" in an emailed response.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Immigrant rights groups filed suit on Wednesday seeking to block the Trump administration's "ongoing pattern and practice of flouting the Constitution and federal law" during immigration raids in the Los Angeles area, The New York Times reported.
los angeles, immigrant raids, immigration, ice, trump, civil liberties
469
2025-47-02
Wednesday, 02 July 2025 02:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved