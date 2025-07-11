Cal State LA Allows Professors to Move Classes Online Due to ICE Raids, Protests

California State University, Los Angeles announced this week that professors will be allowed to move their classes online after students expressed concerns about commuting to campus during the ongoing immigration raids and protests in the city.

In a letter this week, Cal State LA leaders informed professors that they can teach their classes entirely online due to recent events in Los Angeles. While the school has not experienced any immigration raids or protests on campus, events in the city have many students "scared to take public transit and fearful of driving to campus" during the school's summer session.

The letter said that the school's policies allow professors leeway when deciding to give students excused absences and make up work, adding that the faculty has "the option of working remotely for a limited time due to extraordinary circumstances they are facing."

"Recent events in the LA area — including the presence of heavily armed immigration agents in MacArthur Park earlier this week — have left many in our community concerned for their safety," Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Lattimer wrote.

"As a campus, we need to thoughtfully navigate these concerns as we seek to support all members of our Golden Eagle family," Lattimer added. "While we do not want to go back to the online course schedule we experienced in 2021 and 2022, there may be circumstances where faculty choose to offer students facing extraordinary circumstances the option of joining an on-campus class remotely via a zoom link or turning in assignments remotely."