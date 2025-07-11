Newsom, CBP Clash Over California Pot Farm ICE Raid

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Trump administration clashed on social media Friday over the recent raid of a California pot farm by U.S. Customer and Border Protection (CBP) officers.

A tense confrontation between protesters and immigration officials erupted Thursday as CBP vehicles dispersed through the agricultural community of Camarillo. Authorities used gas canisters to clear the crowd outside a legal cannabis farm. Newsom, who is positioning himself to run for president in 2028, struck first on X scolding the images of farm workers and activists running through white smoke.

"Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was taken from the fields. Trump calls me "Newscum" – but he's the real scum," Newsom posted. The governor's post was following by a retort from the official Homeland Security account which fired back, "Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin?"

During the raid, helicopter footage captured one anti-ICE protester firing a gun at federal agents as the crowd ran through the marked vehicles. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said the FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the individual.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott joined in hours later to clarify the severity of the immigration violation. "Here's some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility — all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It's now under investigation for child labor violations. This is Newsom's California," Scott posted.

Newsom's office shot back once more calling the ICE raids "inhumane" and causing "chaos, fear, and terror" at the behest of the Trump administration. "There's a real cost to these inhumane immigration actions on hardworking families and communities, including farmworker communities, across America," the governor's office said in a statement.

Glass House Brands, the owner of the cannabis farm, issued a statement saying they are cooperating with the federal authorities, "Glass House Farms were visited today by ICE Officials. The company fully complied with agent search warrants and will provide further updates if necessary."