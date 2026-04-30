WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: lapd | olympics | los angeles | funding | police | jim mcdonnell

LAPD Chief Warns: Police Funding Gap for 2028 Olympics

By    |   Thursday, 30 April 2026 04:22 PM EDT

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said planning for the 2028 Olympic Games faces significant gaps in dedicated law enforcement funding, warning that current budgets do not fully account for the policing needs of the global event.

"LA28 confirms that they have zero police or other safety budgets," McDonnell said Wednesday during a City Hall budget meeting, referring to the private organizing committee for the Games.

"While they do have a security budget, it doesn't cover law enforcement."

McDonnell said existing funding tied to Olympic security is broader in scope and not specifically allocated to the Los Angeles Police Department or other local agencies responsible for on-the-ground policing.

"The funding that exists is for all agencies involved in the Olympics, not just the LAPD, and it will be restricted primarily to police officer overtime," he said.

The comments highlight ongoing questions about how Los Angeles and its public safety agencies will manage the scale and complexity of securing the Summer Games, which are expected to draw millions of visitors and require coordination across multiple jurisdictions.

In response, an LA28 spokesperson said planning remains underway with government partners to determine the full scope of security and related costs.

"We are in the planning process with local, state, and federal partners to determine what security and other related costs for the LA28 Games will be," the spokesperson told The California Post.

The person also pointed to recent federal funding aimed at supporting Olympic security efforts nationwide.

"We are grateful that the administration and Congress recently appropriated $1 billion in security funding to support planning and operations, including reimbursements to local and state law enforcement," they said.

Organizers emphasized that the Games have been designated a National Special Security Event — a classification that allows federal agencies to take a leading role in coordinating security operations alongside state and local partners.

"We will continue to work with our partners at the federal, state, and local levels, including the City of LA, to ensure a safe, secure, and successful Games," the spokesperson said.

Such designations have been used for past large-scale events, including previous Olympic Games and national political conventions, and typically involve agencies such as the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said planning for the 2028 Olympic Games faces significant gaps in dedicated law enforcement funding, warning that current budgets do not fully account for the policing needs of the global event.
lapd, olympics, los angeles, funding, police, jim mcdonnell
371
2026-22-30
Thursday, 30 April 2026 04:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved