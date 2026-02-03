LAPD Won't Enforce Ban on Masked Federal Agents

A law in California bans federal law enforcement officers from wearing masks while on duty, but the Los Angeles Police Department has no plans to enforce it.

Police Chief Jim McDonnell told KABC that one armed agency approaching another armed agency to create conflict doesn't make sense.

He criticized the No Secret Police Act, saying it was not a good policy decision and not well thought out.

McDonnell has condemned the way immigration enforcement has been conducted in the city.

"We are in line with our federal partners on everything except immigration enforcement," he said.

"What we've seen since June here in Los Angeles and seen across the country, we're as frustrated as everybody else — about the way that's being done," McDonnell said.

McDonnell said he is concerned people wouldn't call police if they need help, but acknowledged there is no evidence of a decrease in calls to law enforcement.

The police chief told "Good Day Los Angeles" the department does not work with federal law enforcement.

"We've been solid on that since 1979. That's been our policy," he said.

"That's worked for us. We cannot afford to alienate immigrant communities within Los Angeles," McDonnell said.

"We've built up trust over many years, and we can't afford to lose that trust," he continued.

"We've tried to be as clear as we can about what our position is relative to ICE and immigration enforcement. We don't work with ICE on that," McDonnell added.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said the state's mask ban was unconstitutional.

"At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signed unconstitutional legislation that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt," McLaughlin said in a statement last fall when the bill was signed.

The state has agreed not to enforce the measure while a lawsuit filed by the Trump administration makes its way through the courts.