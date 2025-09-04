Kamala Harris Secures LAPD Security Detail

Former Vice President Kamala Harris now has a security detail of Los Angeles city police officers, according to local TV station KTTV, a development coming after President Donald Trump ended her extended Secret Service protection last month.

As many as 11 officers from the LAPD Metropolitan Division have reportedly been reassigned from other cases to protect Harris.

Federal law provides former vice presidents with six months of protection after leaving office, while former presidents receive lifetime coverage. Harris' Secret Service protection would have expired on July 21, but had been extended for an additional year through a directive issued by former President Joe Biden.

The change in security comes as Harris begins a multi-city book tour promoting her memoir. The book covers her failed 107-day presidential campaign. It was the shortest in U.S. history and ultimately culminated in her loss to Trump.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the California Highway Patrol also offered to provide security. Any such arrangement would require approval from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

LA Mayor Karen Bass told KTTV that the revocation of Harris' protection was a vengeful act by Trump.

In March, Trump ended Secret Service protection for the adult children of former President Joe Biden. At the time, the Secret Service said in a statement, "We are aware of the President's decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden. The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible."