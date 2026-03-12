UFC, FBI Announce First-Ever Training Seminar at Quantico

The UFC and the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration that will bring several current and former UFC fighters to the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Virginia, for a two-day training seminar on March 14-15.

UFC athletes will lead instruction sessions for academy students and senior FBI personnel from around the world, demonstrating mixed martial arts techniques and sharing insights into how professional fighters train and prepare for competition.

UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard will also take part in the event.

UFC CEO Dana White said the partnership reflects the promotion's respect for federal law enforcement and its mission.

"I have tremendous respect for the FBI and the work they do every day to protect this country," White said in a statement. "Our UFC fighters are some of the baddest men and women on the planet, and they are heading to Quantico to train the best FBI agents in mixed martial arts."

FBI Director Kash Patel described the seminar as a historic opportunity for agents to learn from elite combat sports athletes as part of the bureau's effort to expand and modernize its training programs.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth," Patel said.

"It helps ensure the world's premier law enforcement agency is even better prepared to protect the American people."

The UFC delegation scheduled to participate includes interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, former strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha, lightweight contender Michael Chandler, flyweight contender Manel Kape, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Renzo Gracie.

The collaboration is part of an FBI initiative aimed at providing agents with new and innovative training opportunities as they prepare for assignments in field offices across the country.

The partnership also comes as President Donald Trump has floated the idea of hosting a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House during celebrations for America's 250th anniversary in 2026 and his 80th birthday.

Trump, a longtime supporter and ally of UFC CEO Dana White, suggested a championship bout could be staged on the White House lawn as part of the broader America250 festivities planned across Washington and the nation.

The proposed fight card for the UFC event at the White House will feature a main event between lightweight champions Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout.

The Georgian star is set to return to competition following a hiatus, according to Yahoo Sports.

The new UFC-FBI seminar highlights the growing influence of mixed martial arts beyond the sporting world, with the promotion increasingly collaborating with government and law enforcement organizations.