United: American Airlines Rebuffed Potential Merger Idea

United Airlines said on Monday the carrier had approached American Airlines about ‌a potential ​merger, but American declined to engage.

"I ⁠was hoping to ​pitch that story to American, ⁠but they declined to engage and instead responded by ‌publicly closing ​the door," United CEO ‌Scott Kirby said.

Kirby ‌raised the idea of a combination with American ⁠during a meeting ‌with ⁠President Donald Trump ⁠in ⁠late February, people familiar with the ‌matter told Reuters earlier this month.

The meeting ‌was ​scheduled to ‌discuss the future of Washington's Dulles airport.