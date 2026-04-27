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Tags: united | american | airlines | potential merger

United: American Airlines Rebuffed Potential Merger Idea

Monday, 27 April 2026 07:25 AM EDT

United Airlines said on Monday the carrier had approached American Airlines about ‌a potential ​merger, but American declined to engage.

"I ⁠was hoping to ​pitch that story to American, ⁠but they declined to engage and instead responded by ‌publicly closing ​the door," United CEO ‌Scott Kirby said.

Kirby ‌raised the idea of a combination with American ⁠during a meeting ‌with ⁠President Donald Trump ⁠in ⁠late February, people familiar with the ‌matter told Reuters earlier this month.

The meeting ‌was ​scheduled to ‌discuss the future of Washington's Dulles airport.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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United Airlines said on Monday the carrier had approached American Airlines about ‌a potential ​merger, but American declined to engage.
united, american, airlines, potential merger
88
2026-25-27
Monday, 27 April 2026 07:25 AM
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