Conor McGregor Backs Melania Trump's $75M Documentary

Conor McGregor has publicly endorsed an upcoming documentary about Melania Trump, adding his support to a $75 million project preparing for a wide global release.

The former UFC champion drew attention after reposting promotional material for "Melania" on his X account.

Alongside the post, McGregor added a brief comment: "Very excited to watch this!"

The documentary has an unusually large budget for a nonfiction release.

Amazon MGM Studios acquired the film for a reported $40 million and committed an additional $35 million to its global theatrical rollout, according to Marca.

The studio plans to release the documentary in more than 1,400 theaters across the U.S., with screenings scheduled in over 27 countries worldwide, according to reports.

Early box office projections suggest modest returns despite the film's large budget.

Industry estimates place the film's opening weekend earnings between $1 million and $5 million, a modest return relative to its reported $75 million total cost.

According to people familiar with the project, the documentary focuses on Melania Trump during the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration, with behind-the-scenes access to the presidential transition.

A private screening of the documentary was recently held at the White House and drew a high-profile guest list.

Attendees reportedly included Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, Zoom founder Eric Yuan, Queen Rania of Jordan, and former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

McGregor has previously spoken about his interactions with Melania Trump and has shared photos from a FaceTime call with her during an earlier visit to Washington.

In recent years, McGregor has increasingly engaged with political issues as his appearances in the UFC octagon have become less frequent.

Last year, he visited Donald Trump at the White House, where he used a press appearance to criticize Ireland's immigration policies.

"Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland," McGregor said in the White House press briefing room. "The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country."

Shortly after the visit, he announced his intention to run for the presidency of Ireland. However, months later, McGregor withdrew his bid.

He said the decision came "following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family," according to the BBC.

Reuters contributed to this report.