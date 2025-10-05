Trump to Mark 80th Birthday With Historic UFC Showdown

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the White House will host a UFC fight on June 14, coinciding with his 80th birthday, in what organizers say will be one of the most historic sports events ever, The Hill reported.

Trump made the announcement during remarks in Norfolk, Virginia, where he joined celebrations for the Navy's 250th anniversary. The president highlighted major milestones during his second term, including America's 250th birthday in 2026, the World Cup that same year, and the Summer Olympics in 2028.

"And on June 14, next year, we're going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House on the grounds," Trump said. He did not mention that the day also marks his own milestone birthday.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor confirmed last week that he will take part in the match. The White House previously confirmed to The Hill that the event will feature a full slate of activities, including fireworks and light shows, weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial, and fan experiences spread across the National Mall.

The UFC octagon will be constructed on the South Lawn to host the fight, which Trump first teased in July. UFC chief executive Dana White, a longtime ally of the president, announced in August that the event was officially underway.

"The White House fight is on," White said in an Instagram Live video on Aug. 28. "We got it done today."

Supporters of the event have framed it as a centerpiece of America's semiquincentennial celebrations.

"This will be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America's monumental 250th anniversary," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Wall Street Journal last month.

The announcement adds another layer of spectacle to a year already marked by significant national milestones. The pairing of the president's 80th birthday with one of the UFC's largest events highlights Trump's flair for combining politics, entertainment, and patriotism in high-profile settings.

The White House has not yet disclosed the full fight card or additional details about security measures and ticketing, but officials have emphasized that the event is intended to be both celebratory and widely accessible to the public.