WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john ratcliffe | donald trump | guilty | verdict | rigged | alvin bragg | joe biden

Former DNI Ratcliffe: Biden Conducting Lawfare Against Americans by Convicting Trump

By    |   Sunday, 02 June 2024 10:06 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said it best regarding his guilty verdict in that it was "rigged," former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News.

"It was rigged from start to finish, it was rigged from top to bottom, there was a rigged prosecutor," Ratcliffe told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," adding that it was evident in New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg's press conference when he said that he did his job.

"This judge is biased against Donald Trump, and how he ended up with all of the Trump cases is one issue," but telling the jury that their verdict does not need to be unanimous shows its being rigged as well, Ratcliffe said.

The American people "know it's rigged, and they know who likely rigged it," Ratcliffe added, seemingly referring to the Biden administration, which met with all four prosecutors who went after Trump once he decided to run for president again.

"All of these people in all of these jurisdictions… are proxies of the Biden White House," Ratcliffe added.

"Joe Biden is using legal proxies to conduct this lawfare against the American people by convicting Donald Trump" and trying to effectively take the voters' choice off the ballot, Ratcliffe said, adding that "the American people see through this."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump said it best regarding his guilty verdict in that it was "rigged," former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News.
john ratcliffe, donald trump, guilty, verdict, rigged, alvin bragg, joe biden, lawfare
211
2024-06-02
Sunday, 02 June 2024 10:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved