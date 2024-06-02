Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Biden, Dems Used System Against Trump

The Biden administration and Democrats have been "blasting the justice system for decades for being racist" but when it comes to former President Donald Trump, they "want to prop it up," Rep. Beth Van Duyne said on Newsmax in response to the guilty verdict returned last week.

"Systems can be solid, but it's the people who enforce those systems that can be corrupt," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "We've seen it over and over again."

Meanwhile, Judge Juan Merchan instructed the jury that it didn't have to be unanimous on all charges.

In addition, the case and convictions came because the administration is "scared of another Trump administration," said Van Duyne. "You've got a judge who is instructing the jury that they really didn't have to be unanimous on everything.

"They just had to be unanimous on maybe one thing that they liked. He's creating the law as it's happening. You can't do that as a judge that is completely outside of his boundaries. It's taking away the constitutional rights of President Trump."

President Joe Biden, she added, has been a "puppet" while Trump is bringing people together.

"Biden is supporting people who are corrupting our system," Van Duyne said. "It seems more like a banana republic than America these days, when you are taking the No. 1 candidate for president who has already served as president, who already served for four years honorably, has shown that he's been able to be quite effective."

Millions of dollars was raised after the verdict, and that's proof that people are seeing that the justice system has been weaponized, the congresswoman added.

"I really think that you're going to see more people coming out," she said. "I think you're really going to start seeing more and more people speaking out against this because it's an absolute and obvious tragedy."

