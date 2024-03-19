×
Tags: joe biden | hunter biden | lunden roberts | navy | granddaughter

Biden Snubs Estranged Granddaughter at Women's History Month Reception

By    |   Tuesday, 19 March 2024 12:07 PM EDT

President Joe Biden failed to acknowledge his fifth granddaughter — the estranged daughter of son Hunter Biden — during remarks at a Women's History Month reception at the White House.

When later asked about the omission, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, declined  to comment.

The president's remarks begin at the 40:21 mark in the Monday remarks.

"I see a future for all of America, a future for my daughters, my four granddaughters — by the way, they're incredible," he said to laughs from the audience, adding: "You think I'm kidding. I'm not."

President Biden has routinely claimed he has six grandchildren — omitting 5-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, the daughter of Hunter and former flame Lunden Alexis Roberts, who filed a paternity suit against the president's son in May 2019.

The president, in a statement to People last July, declared: "Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward."

"This is not a political issue, it's a family matter," the statement continued. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

Hunter Biden had denied being Navy's father until a 2019 DNA test proved otherwise. Navy was born in August 2018.

Roberts filed a paternity suit in May 2019 and the pair reached an agreement to settle the paternity and child support suit in March 2020. The case was reopened after Hunter Biden requested changes to the child support payments.

In June 2023, the president's son settled his Arkansas child support case with Navy's mom. A court filing showed Hunter agreed to give his daughter some of his paintings, and the child's mother agreed to withdraw her counterclaim to change their child's last name to "Biden."

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

