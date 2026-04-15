Report: Pentagon Eyes Automakers for Weapons Production

Senior U.S. defense officials have held talks about producing weapons and other military supplies with top executives of companies including General Motors and Ford Motor, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The preliminary and wide-ranging talks, which started before the war in Iran, come as the Trump administration wants automakers and other ⁠American manufacturers to play a larger role in weapons production, the ​Journal said.

Defense officials told the newspaper that American manufacturers might be needed to backstop traditional defense contractors and asked whether the companies could rapidly shift to defense work.

GE Aerospace and vehicle and machinery maker Oshkosh were among the companies involved in the talks with defense officials, the Journal added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The Pentagon, General Motors, Ford, GE Aerospace and Oshkosh did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

A Pentagon official told the Journal the Defense Department "is committed to rapidly expanding the defense industrial base by ⁠leveraging all available commercial solutions and technologies to ensure our warfighters maintain a decisive advantage."

Trump ⁠met executives from seven defense contractors in March as the Pentagon works to replenish supplies used in U.S. strikes on Iran and other recent military operations.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and Israel's military operations in Gaza, the U.S. has drawn down billions of dollars' worth of weapons stockpiles, including artillery systems, ammunition and anti-tank missiles.

Trump this month requested a massive $500 billion increase in ​the military budget to $1.5 trillion, amid the U.S. war against Iran.