Hunter Biden Has Agreement to End Child Support Fight

Hunter Biden and the mother of his four-year-old daughter will end their legal dispute over child support payments, sources told the New York Post this week.

Biden, who recently accepted a plea deal to settle federal tax offenses and a weapons charge, has reportedly reached an agreement with Lunden Roberts, 32, on a reduced monthly sum. The Post could not confirm the amount Roberts is set to receive each month. Biden applied through the court last year to reduce his monthly child support payments, citing a change in his financial situation.

An attorney for Roberts, Clint Lancaster, told the Post "The case is sealed, and these are financial terms that should never be disclosed."

Lancaster added that "it was significant that Lunden was there" at Biden’s child support hearing last week in an Arkansas court. The Post reports that the two met privately in Arkansas last week and worked out an agreement, which reportedly includes a deal not to give their daughter the last name Biden.

"I believe that settlement is important to Hunter Biden [but] we have concerns that Hunter would use [the settlement] as a means to promote some agenda of his," Lancaster said.

"There’s always more that goes on in settlement negotiations than people realize."