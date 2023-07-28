Bidens: 'Only Want What Is Best' for Hunter's Daughter

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden told People magazine this week that they "only want what is best" for Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter.

Navy Joan Roberts, the daughter of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, was at the center of a paternity dispute between her parents that began in May 2019 and ended last month.

"Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," Joe Biden said.

"This is not a political issue. It's a family matter," he continued. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

Hunter Biden denied being the father of the child, but a DNA test proved that he is. Late last month, he settled the child support case brought by Lunden Roberts in Arkansas.

An anonymous source told People that Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts are working to put their relationship on stable ground following the "fairly contentious legal proceedings."

"As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter's lead," the source stated, noting that they have been "giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out."

"Thousands of families have faced similar circumstances, working it out in private, versus the spotlight," the source added. "At the center is a 4-year-old girl, and everyone wants what is best for her, including all of her grandparents."

Hunter Biden is a father to four other children. With ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, he shares Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21. He has another son, 3-year-old Beau Jr., with current wife Melissa Cohen.