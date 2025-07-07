DOJ, FBI: Epstein Committed Suicide, Had No 'Client List'

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide and there's no evidence showing he kept a "client list," according to the Trump administration's Justice Department and FBI.

Federal law enforcement officials also say no evidence exists that Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, Axios reported Sunday night.

The outlet added that the administration will release a video that it says indicates no one entered the Manhattan prison area where the convicted sex offender and disgraced financier was being held the night he died in 2019.

The video, to be released in both raw and "enhanced" versions, supports a medical examiner's finding that Epstein died by suicide, according to a two-page memo obtained by Axios.

"The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability," the memo said.

The department and bureau repeated what FBI Director Kash Patel and deputy director Dan Bongino said in May, when they were in agreement the sexual predator "killed himself" on Aug. 10, 2019, in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).

"Well, I mean, listen," Patel told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. "They have a right to their opinion, but as someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who's been in that prison system, who's been in the metropolitan detention center, who's been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that's what that was."

Bongino, sitting alongside Patel, then added, "He killed himself. Again, you want me to – I've seen the whole file. He killed himself."

Axios also reported that investigators found "no incriminating 'client list'" belonging to Epstein, and "no credible evidence... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals," and no "evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

The DOJ and FBI say no "further disclosure" of Epstein-related material "would be appropriate or warranted," with much of the material pertaining to child sexual abuse, details of victims, and information that would expose innocent individuals to "allegations of wrongdoing."

At the time of his death, Epstein was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges for sexually exploiting and abusing dozens of underage girls by enticing them to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for money.

Last month, Patel said on he wasn't "participating" in any conversation regarding Elon Musk's claim that President Donald Trump is in the Epstein files and that's why the documents haven't been released.

Musk later said he "went too far" with some of his posts concerning Trump. The former head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, unhappy with the tax cut and spending cut megabill, embarked on an online feud with the president.

In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi released declassified files related to Epstein.

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and related offenses.