Epstein's Attorney: No Info to 'Hurt' Trump

Jeffrey Epstein's defense attorney insisted "authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively" that his client had no information to hurt President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk alleged Thursday that the Department of Justice has not released the Epstein files because Trump is named in them.

Civil rights and criminal defense lawyer David Schoen took to X on Thursday night to refute such suggestions.

"I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein's defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died. He sought my advice for months before that. I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!" Schoen posted on X.

The relationship between Trump and Musk, who until recently headed the president's Department of Government Efficiency, deteriorated quickly Thursday after Musk spoke out against the "one, big, beautiful bill" that passed the House and now is being worked on in the Senate.

Trump lashed out against Musk, saying he was "disappointed" by the billionaire's public opposition to the sweeping tax-cut and spending bill that is at the heart of the president's agenda.

They then traded many strong barbs online.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in a New York jail in 2019, where he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.