FBI's Patel, Bongino: Jeffrey Epstein 'Killed Himself'

By    |   Sunday, 18 May 2025 09:02 PM EDT

FBI Director Kash Patel and deputy director Dan Bongino are in agreement that sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein "killed himself" on Aug. 10, 2019, in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).

"You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide," Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo said to Patel. "People don't believe it."

"Well, I mean, listen," Patel replied. "They have a right to their opinion, but as someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who's been in that prison system, who's been in the metropolitan detention center, who's being in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that's what that was."

Bongino, sitting alongside Patel, then added, "He killed himself. Again, you want me to - I've seen the whole file. He killed himself."

According to the Daily Mail, photos taken after Epstein's death showed a bruised neck measuring the thickness of a wire, and multiple orange bed sheets fashioned into nooses. One piece of orange bedsheet was shown tied shoulder height to the prison bedframe. The surveillance footage, which would have been taken around the time of Epstein's alleged suicide, was missing.

US
