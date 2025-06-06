Patel: Not Participating in Musk's Claim of Trump-Epstein Link

FBI Director Kash Patel said on Thursday that he wasn't "participating" in any conversation regarding Elon Musk's claim that President Donald Trump is in the Jeffrey Epstein files and that's why the documents haven't been released.

Patel's comments came roughly an hour into his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast Thursday.

Rogan's producer had told the pair that Musk in a post to X said Trump "is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

"I'm not participating in any of that conversation between Elon and Trump," Patel muttered.

Rogan then said that someone should take Musk's phone away and that his accusation was "crazy."

"How does he know? Does he know that Donald Trump's in the Epstein files? Does he have access to the Epstein files?" Rogan then asked Patel directly.

"I don't know how he would, but I'm just staying out of the Trump-Elon thing," the FBI director responded. "That's way outside my lane."