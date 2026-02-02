Comer Rejects Clintons' Testimony Offer in Epstein Probe

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee, rejected what he called a last-minute "special treatment" offer from Bill and Hillary Clinton to cooperate in the committee's Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

The rejection was just days before the House is expected to vote on holding them in criminal contempt of Congress.

For months, the Clintons have said they would not comply with subpoenas from the Republican-led committee, branding the subpoenas invalid and portraying the probe as political retaliation.

They had promised to fight Comer "for as long as it took."

But after some Democrats joined Republicans on the Oversight Committee to recommend criminal contempt referrals — a first step toward sending the matter to the Justice Department — the Clintons shifted tactics and proposed limited cooperation.

In a Saturday letter to Comer obtained by The New York Times, their lawyers said former President Bill Clinton would agree to sit for a four-hour transcribed interview with the full committee.

The lawyers asked that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has said she never met or spoke to Epstein, be allowed to submit a sworn declaration instead of testifying.

They added she would agree to an in-person interview if required, but only "with appropriate adjustments for the paucity of information she has to offer in this matter," according to the letter.

Comer turned them down on Monday morning, calling the offer "unreasonable."

He said four hours would be inadequate for Bill Clinton, describing him as a "loquacious individual" who could try to run out the clock.

"Your clients' desire for special treatment is both frustrating and an affront to the American people's desire for transparency," Comer wrote in a Monday letter to the Clintons' lawyers.

Comer also rejected Bill Clinton's request to limit the interview to matters directly tied to Epstein. The former president, Comer wrote, "likely has an artificially narrow definition in mind" of what is relevant.

Comer said he is concerned Bill Clinton would refuse to answer questions about "his personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, ways in which they sought to curry favor with powerful individuals and alleged efforts to utilize his power and influence after his presidency to kill negative news stories about Jeffrey Epstein."

Bill Clinton was acquainted with Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in federal custody in 2019. He has said he never visited Epstein's private island and cut off contact 20 years ago.

Flight logs show the 42nd president took four international trips on Epstein's private jet in 2002 and 2003.

Philippe Reines, a longtime Clinton adviser, criticized the Oversight Committee Democrats who backed the contempt recommendations.

"Republicans are gonna Republican," Reines told the Times. "It's the Democrats who are disappointing, navel-gazing like this is a legitimate exercise in law and democracy."

A House vote could come as early as Wednesday. After a contempt vote, referrals would go to the Justice Department.

Contempt charges can include a fine of up to $100,000 and up to one year in jail. The Clintons previously accused Comer of a process "literally designed to result in our imprisonment."