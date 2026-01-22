Pelosi Rips Dems Who Voted to Hold Clintons in Contempt

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is furious at her Democrat colleagues who voted Wednesday to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress, CNN reported.

On Wednesday, nearly half of the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee voted to hold the Clintons in contempt for refusing to testify as part of the committee's investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was friends with the former president, who flew on his private plane.

In a private meeting, the former House speaker said she was upset with the Democrats who backed the contempt vote, arguing the Clintons were still negotiating with the committee over the terms of a future appearance, two sources told CNN.

Pelosi said no proceedings should move forward against the Clintons until after the Justice Department has released all of the investigative files related to the New York financier, CNN reported.

House Democrat leadership opposed the contempt vote, with Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., urging the Democrats on the committee to vote no, CNN reported.

But nine Democrats voted to hold the former president in contempt, with three Democrats voting to hold Hillary Clinton in contempt.

"We're going to get through this thing," Raskin said after the vote.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said the Clintons are "working in good faith to try to reach an accommodation with the Oversight Committee in order to sit down and offer their testimony."

Jeffries and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who introduced the legislation forcing the Justice Department to release all its files related to Epstein, argued Attorney General Pam Bondi should be held in contempt.

"The only person we should be holding in contempt right now is Pam Bondi, who is refusing to release the files," Khanna told CNN.

"The Clintons have called for the full release of the files, and Bill Clinton should testify after the files are released with [President] Donald Trump," Khanna added.