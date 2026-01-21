Rep. Gill to Newsmax: Clintons 'Playing Games' With Congress

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have been toying with Congress over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Gill said: "We began this back in August.

"They've been playing games the whole time, and eventually, we said here's when the subpoena is going to be.

"It's going to be in January."

Gill said the Clintons' refusal to testify in response to a congressional subpoena means contempt proceedings against them.

"We began contempt proceedings today. We voted those House contempt of Congress orders out of committee. We're going to vote on that on the House floor, I hope, in just a couple of weeks or sooner. And I expect that to pass," he said.

The Clintons, Gill said, have stonewalled rather than offering what information they have regarding Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in 2019 in jail while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking. His death was ruled a suicide.

"I think that every Republican recognizes that what we issued with the Clintons was a lawful subpoena order to bring the Clintons in, to depose them," he said, "and you don't get to determine whether you want to accept a subpoena from Congress or not.

"You are ordered to accept that subpoena."

Gill said it's disappointing that the situation would come to this.

"And listen, we've been working for months with the Clintons on scheduling, in good faith, to find a time that would work for us, that would work for them," he said.

Gill said the Clintons tried to control the process, but that's not how it works.

"What they wanted to do is, they wanted to tell the committee, Why don't you come up to New York and meet with us?" he said. "They were only going to allow, per their terms, which they thought that they got to dictate those to us, and they don't."

He said the Clintons tried to impose restrictions on the process.

"They were only going to allow Chairman [James] Comer and the ranking Democrat [to be present for the depositions]," he said. "They weren't going to allow a court reporter, which is the whole point of a deposition, is to have a singular source that records and transcribes everything that was going to be said."

Gill predicts the full House will approve the contempt of Congress order.

He added that Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, has agreed to give a deposition in February, which may shed more light on the case.

The Department of Justice has been releasing case files sporadically, and only after they have been vetted.

