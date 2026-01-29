Clinton Contempt Vote Set for Next Wednesday

The House of Representatives will be voting next Wednesday on whether to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt over their refusal to testify about their relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, three people told Politico.

The Rules Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday to consider the resolutions for the floor.

Last week, the House Oversight Committee voted to advance the resolutions, with nine Democrats joining all Republicans in voting in favor after the Clintons announced they would defy a subpoena.

Epstein, a New York financier, was friends with the former president, who flew on his private plane.

If the House approves the contempt resolutions, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said the matter would be referred to the Department of Justice.

He said he expects Attorney General Pam Bondi to act in holding the Clintons accountable, the same way the Biden administration's DOJ acted in prosecuting Trump adviser Peter Navarro and strategist Steve Bannon for defying congressional subpoenas.

The Clintons have argued that the subpoenas are invalid because they do not serve legislative purpose.

Comer previously rejected an offer from a lawyer for the Clintons to have Comer and the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, interview Bill Clinton in New York, along with staff.

A Clinton attorney also raised the prospect of having the Clintons testify on Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to the committee's account of the negotiations.

The Clintons have said they did not know about Epstein's abuse. They have offered the committee written declarations about their interactions with Epstein.

"We have tried to give you the little information we have. We've done so because Mr. Epstein's crimes were horrific," the Clintons wrote Comer last week.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who introduced the legislation forcing the Justice Department to release all its files related to Epstein, argued Bondi should be held in contempt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.