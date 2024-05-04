Judge Disbands Biden's DHS Intelligence Group Led by 'Hoaxers'

America First Legal (AFL) and former President Donald Trump's acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell have hailed "victory" over the partisan and biased Department of Homeland Security Intelligence Group led by "Letter of 51" Obama officials and "Russia collusion hoaxers John Brennan and James Clapper."

"The Biden Admin will dissolve & disband its unlawful DHS Intelligence Experts Group stacked with deep state partisans like James Clapper and John Brennan following our lawsuit with @RichardGrenell," former Trump White House official Stephen Miller's AFL hailed in Truth Social post Friday.

"They are also turning over their internal docs to our possession."

A judge ordered President Joe Biden's deeply criticized "disinformation" group within 30 days and provide former Trump White House official Stephen Miller's AFL access to documents and records within 15 days.

"The Experts Group shall be wound down within thirty (30) days of the entry of the Order, it will not hold any future meetings, and the Department will not reconstitute the Experts Group inconsistent with the FACA or the Homeland Security Act of 2002. The Department will also provide the Experts Group meeting agendas and meeting minutes with participant identifying information redacted within fifteen (15) days of the entry of the Order."

Biden, AFL, and Grenell agreed to drop the litigation because the Biden group led by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas agreed to comply with the court order above.

"The partisanship and corruption coming out of the Biden administration must be challenged in court, not just through public complaining," Grenell wrote in a statement, hailing the legal victory. "Stephen Miller’s America First Legal is doing just that — taking the Biden administration to court when they manipulate the law for their personal political gain. Thank God Stephen created this organization.

"DHS just surrendered because they knew the America First Legal team was right, and Biden’s team broke the law."

This is the second illegal Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) violation the Biden administration has agreed to disband following a lawsuit filed by AFL. In December 2022, the Department of Education disbanded its illegal Parents Council following legal action brought by AFL on behalf of its clients, Parents Defending Education and Fight for Schools and Families.

"Thanks to the courage of Ric Grenell in standing up to the Deep State, we have just achieved an unqualified legal victory over Mayorkas and Biden," AFL President Miller wrote in a statement.

"As a result of our lawsuit in federal court, DHS is surrendering in total to our demands: They are closing down their new partisan intelligence board featuring Clapper and Brennan — which would have been used to promote censored, unethical spying, and gross civil rights invasions of political enemies — and they are surrendering their documents, handing them over to our possession.

"We won. We beat Biden and DHS."

Clapper and Brennan were leaders of the Obama administration that sought to investigate its chief political rival Trump in 2016 when he rose to be the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, using the guise of Russia collusion to attempt to tarnish Trump's reputation. But, with the 2016 presidential election campaign scrutiny, Trump used the "they spied on my campaign" for his own political gain.

Then, Clapper and Brennan managed to use the "Letter of 51" Obama intelligence officials to falsely claim Hunter Biden's laptop story in the October of 2020 presidential election was Russian disinformation.

The now debunked letter of Obama officials seeking to get President Joe Biden elected over Trump claimed the Biden laptop story had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation," despite the FBI having validated its authenticity the prior year.

Then, facing another election campaign to keep Trump from the White House in 2023, Mayorkas formed the Department of Homeland Security Intelligence Group in September 2023 to tarnish conservatives and control information under the guise of national security.

Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., wrote in a letter to Mayorkas for the "DHS immediately rescind the appointments of these known purveyors of disinformation to the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group."

Mayorkas did not heed the GOP warning, forcing Grenell and AFL to sue, earning Friday's ultimate victory.

Mayorkas was impeached by the GOP-led House this spring, but he has skirted a Senate trial because the Democrat-led Senate under Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., obstructed holding a trial to force the DHS secretary out of office.