Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Senate Dems 'Did Great Harm' Blocking Impeachment Trial

Obstructing the impeachment trial of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is a great threat to Democracy, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., warned Saturday on Newsmax.

"I think the majority leader, I think Senate Democrats did great harm to the Constitution and to the U.S. Senate," Johnson told "America Right Now." "The fact is we have a constitutional duty to try an impeachment.

"Now, it didn't have to be on the Senate floor. They could have assigned a special committee, comprised of primarily lawyers, to hear the case to find the facts to really display that and highlight it for the American public."

But Senate Democrats refuse to hold the Biden administation accountable on the skirting of American immigration law to permit unvetted migrants to enter the country en masse.

"You know it was infuriating having Secretary Mayorkas before our committee on Thursday; you might as well have an automaton or a trained parrot for his lack of response," Johnson told host Tom Basile. "His canned response was 'I just deny the premise of your question.'

"I asked him [a] pretty simple question. Laid out my chart, showed the undeniable reality what he and President Biden Democrats in Congress have done opening up our border, and I just asked him, 'Why did you do it? Why do you want an open border? Why'd you cause this?'

"He just said, 'I reject the premise of your question."

Mayorkas not only is liable for the administration's failure to enforce border law, but he has no "remorse" for the deadly crimes committed by criminal migrants.

"Do you have any remorse, do you understand that you're complicit in the aiding and abetting of these murders and rapes?" Johnson said he asked Mayorkas, who was impeached by the House but the Senate has refused to hold a trial. "All he would say is, 'All our hearts break,' but he showed absolutely no remorse.

"He doesn't regret anything. This is their policy, and that's the most important thing for American people realize: Democrats, the Biden administration, they want an open border. They caused this problem.

"They can close the border. They have the authority, same authority to Trump used to close it. Same authority they used to open it up. The closed it. They just simply don't want to."

