Trump Congratulates Newsmax for 'Big Numbers' With SOTU

screenshot of donald trump's truth social post
(@realDonaldTrump)

By    |   Friday, 27 February 2026 11:44 AM EST

President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated Newsmax for its high ratings showcasing his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

"Congrats to Newsmax. Big numbers! President DJT," the president wrote in his Truth Social post.

Trump shared Newsmax’s report that more than 4 million viewers tuned in for live coverage of his speech.

Trump also posted to his Truth Social a link to Newsmax's story on its high SOTU ratings that drew a cable audience exceeding the combined viewership of Fox Business, CNBC, and NewsNation by 23%.

Trump had recently touted Newsmax on his Truth Social account.

On Thursday, he shared video from Newsmax's "Finnerty," during which host Rob Finnerty criticized former cable news anchor Keith Olbermann for his slam against the members of the Team USA Men's hockey team after their gold medal win. The team attended the State of the Union as Trump's guests.

Finnerty had joined Trump at a pre-State of the Union luncheon Tuesday, where he sat next to the president as he carried on a long-standing tradition of presidents dining with major media figures.

Trump also posted a video clip from Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" where host Rob Schmitt criticized Democrats for their reaction to the State of the Union address.

Throughout the State of the Union evening, the network's editorial team provided updates to Newsmax.com and engaged more than 23 million social media followers with breaking developments, video highlights, and commentary.

"The president gave an epic speech, and America tuned in, with a big chunk of his audience tuning into Newsmax," CEO Chris Ruddy said. "It was a big night for the president and for us."

Newsmax also featured interviews and analysis from top newsmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and HUD Secretary Scott Turner, as well as numerous senators and other members of Congress.

Friday, 27 February 2026 11:44 AM
