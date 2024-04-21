Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Dems Protected Mayorkas

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has done "great damage" to his office and to the American people, Chad Wolf, an acting Department of Homeland Security secretary under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"This is about accountability," Wolf told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "When the Republicans in the House passed impeachment articles against the secretary that should be litigated in the Senate, they should have an actual trial so that the evidence can come forward and then votes can be cast as they may."

He acknowledged that "most Americans" would think the Democrat-led Senate would not likely have convicted Mayorkas, but still said the chamber should have gone through the process to lay out the case.

"I believe it was time for the Senate to act," said Wolf. "It's just a mistake that Sen. [Chuck] Schumer chose the path that he did."

Wolf also commented about the border security bill that failed by a 215 to 199 vote on the House floor Saturday, which would have restored many of Trump's border policies while including more funding for border agents and physical barriers, saying that it went down because the left does not want to see strong border security legislation.

"There were some good measures in that bill to address what's going on along that southern border," he said. "We continue not to have a resource issue or a funding issue along that border, but a policy crisis along that border. Some of the measures in that bill would have helped to address that."

Further, Schumer has been sitting on a prior House border security bill for over eight months, Wolf pointed out.

"He has the ability to pass strong legislation and he just refuses to do it," he said.

