IBD/TIPP Poll: COVID Biggest National Issue

Coronavirus is a more important issue to Americans than the economy or immigration, according to a new Investor's Business Daily/TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics poll.

When asked, "What is the most important issue facing the country today?" 27% of respondents said coronavirus, the IBD/TIPP Poll found.

The economy (20%) and immigration/border security (14%) were next, followed by healthcare (8%), climate change (8%), racial justice (6%), crime (6%), homelessness (5%), and home affordability (3%).

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases largely caused by the Delta variant likely contributed to how respondents answered.

Coronavirus was the most important issue for liberals (36%), with conservatives citing immigration (32%) as their top issue, TIPP Insights said Friday.

Independents and moderates consider coronavirus and the economy as their top priorities.

TIPP Insights said it was interesting that while nearly 35% of Republicans rate immigration and border security as their most important issue, only 3% of Democrats agreed.

When asked, "In general, how satisfied are you with the direction that the country is going in at this time?" a total of 51.7% of respondents answered they were satisfied.

Democrats have posted optimistic readings (above 50%) for seven months consecutively since President Joe Biden took office.

Republicans, however, have posted nine straight months — beginning right after the November election — of pessimistic readings. The latest poll shows 24.6% of GOP respondents are satisfied with the direction of the country.

Less than half of independents (43.1%) said they were satisfied with the direction. That group has not posted above 50% since January 2020, something both parties are noticing heading toward next year's midterms.

The IBD/TIPP poll results followed a Scott Rasmussen national survey that found this week that 29% of voters now believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us — but that’s down five points from two weeks earlier and down 27 points over the previous two months.

The IBD/TIPP Poll was conducted among 1,300 Americans in late July.